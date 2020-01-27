THIS IS HISTORIC!

First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Last week Republican Jeff Van Drew told Maria Bartiromo that more tickets had been requested for the upcoming New Jersey rally than for any previous Trump rally!

The rally on January 28th is being held at the Wildwoods Convention Center which can hold a group as large as 10,000.

Today Lara Trump said the number of ticket requests for the rally is now at 175,000!

And… Due to the number of ticket requests President Trump will hold another rally in New Jersey in the future.

Lara Trump joined WPG Talk Radio on Monday morning.

Lara Trump joined WPG Talk Radio on Monday morning.

