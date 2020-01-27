https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/huge-president-trumps-approval-rating-at-50-jumps-4-points-since-democrats-opened-their-sham-impeachment-trial/

President Trump’s approval rating jumped FOUR POINTS in one week since Democrats began bloviating on Wednesday in the sham impeachment trial.

On Wednesday President Trump’s approval rating was at 46%. That was the day Democrats launched their opening arguments against President Trump.

On Friday President Trump’s approval rating was at 49%.

On Monday President Trump’s approval rating climbed to 50%!

Since Democrats started talking and lying, opening to the American public, President Trump’s approval numbers climbed three points.

Trump’s approval rating is 4 points higher than Barack Obama’s rating at the same time in his presidency.

And this is despite the continual media attacks against President Trump.

Democrats also lost 40% of their audience since they opened this sideshow.

Featured image by Kristinn Taylor

The post HUGE! President Trump’s Approval Rating at 50% — Jumps 4 Points Since Democrats Opened Their Sham Impeachment Trial appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...