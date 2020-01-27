President Trump’s approval rating jumped FOUR POINTS in one week since Democrats began bloviating on Wednesday in the sham impeachment trial.
On Wednesday President Trump’s approval rating was at 46%. That was the day Democrats launched their opening arguments against President Trump.
On Friday President Trump’s approval rating was at 49%.
On Monday President Trump’s approval rating climbed to 50%!
Since Democrats started talking and lying, opening to the American public, President Trump’s approval numbers climbed three points.
Trump’s approval rating is 4 points higher than Barack Obama’s rating at the same time in his presidency.
And this is despite the continual media attacks against President Trump.
Democrats also lost 40% of their audience since they opened this sideshow.
THIS WAS A DISASTER!
The non-stop lies and rambling insults turned off American viewers… Pack it up #Pelosi your #SchiffSham was a bust. pic.twitter.com/kJ3W5KjB29
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 25, 2020
Featured image by Kristinn Taylor
