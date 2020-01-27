Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support for a child he had with an Arkansas woman, pushing back a possible contempt ruling in the case.

A Jan. 27 filing in the Circuit Court of Independence County showed that Biden, 49, agreed to pay Lunden Roberts child support on a monthly basis and retroactively to Nov. 1, 2018. Biden was ordered to pay the money by March 1.

The dollar amounts for the monthly payments and the amount ordered to be paid for the past 14 months was redacted.

Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer wrote that she lacked “sufficient information to determine child support based off the defendant’s income” so she was reserving the right to adjust the dollar amount after discovery was complete.

The adjustment could include ordering Biden to pay more than he had already, Meyer said. However, if the evidence indicates the defendant paid more than he should have based off his income, the court could give him credit.

Biden had been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 29 to explain why he couldn’t afford child support, with the judge threatening to hold him in contempt, based on a request by Meyer, over Biden failing to provide financial information in violation of a court order.

(L-R) Then-Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2013. (Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

The Jan. 29 hearing was canceled. The contempt motions were delayed until March 13. If Biden provides all outstanding documents by March 1, then the motions will be dismissed.

The paternity case was filed in May 2019. Biden agreed to take a DNA test in October, which showed with “scientific certainty” that Biden is the father of Roberts’s 1-year-old child.

Biden is Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden’s sole surviving son. He has been in the news frequently since mid-2019 after President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” corruption allegations surrounding the Bidens in their dealings with Ukraine. Trump was impeached over the request. Three Senate committees are looking into the allegations.

Biden, who re-married late last year, challenged Trump’s claims in a rare interview.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” Biden said, referring to work he did in Ukraine and China while his father was in office. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Biden has been discussed as a potential impeachment trial witness, but senators won’t vote on witnesses until later this week.

Little has been revealed about Biden’s financial situation, but court papers did show that he owns a three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Biden and his new wife were photographed this week getting out of a Porsche Panamera to have lunch at Waldorf Astoria in New York. The cars cost over $87,000 brand new.