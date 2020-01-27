Hunter Biden was ordered Monday to begin paying child support for a toddler he fathered out of wedlock.

The child, whose name and gender have not been made public, was born in August 2018. Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, divorced his first wife in 2017 and was romantically linked to an Arkansas woman who became pregnant.

A paternity test ruled that Biden was the father of the baby, but he fought several court orders to provide financial information that would be used for a child support agreement.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Biden and his legal team reached a payment agreement on Monday. Under the terms, he will pay an undisclosed sum monthly starting in February and was also ordered to make back payments by March to cover the period between Nov. 1, 2018, and this month.

Additionally, Biden will pay the legal fees of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

“He’s doing the right thing by finally stepping up and paying what he should’ve been paying,” Roberts’ lawyer Clint Lancaster told the Democrat Gazette.

The Bidens have come under scrutiny because of the lucrative job Hunter Biden got with Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was serving in the Obama administration. President Donald Trump and his defenders in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial claim that the Bidens are corrupt, which they say had something to do with Trump holding up military aid to Ukraine last summer.

Neither of the Bidens were called to testify in the House impeachment inquiry and they have yet to be called as witnesses in the Senate trial.