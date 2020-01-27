Trump Attorney Jane Raskin took to the floor of the US Senate Chamber on Monday afternoon after the first break.

Jane Raskin is an exceptional lawyer.

Jane Raskin laid out the Giuliani timeline on investigating the Burisma corruption and Ukrainian corruption back in 2018.

Raskin then provided evidence via the mainstream media including CNN and The Hill several reports on Rudy investigating Ukraine back in 2018. CNN and the rest of the liberal mainstream media has refused to report this despite their own previous reporting.

Raskin added, “The House Managers didn’t even allude to that option.”

Attorney Jane Raskin then ended with this, “It seems to me if we’re keeping score on who got it right on allegations of FISA abuse, egregious misconduct at the highest level of the FBI, alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and supposed obstruction of justice in connection with the Special Counsel investigation? The score is Mayor Giuliani 4, Mr. Schiff – Zero!”

