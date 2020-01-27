ISIS spokesman Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi sent a recorded message to all the organization’s operatives, mainly those in Sinai and Syria, to begin conquering Israeli settlements, multiple reports confirmed on Monday.

It is the second time the terrorist group sent a recorded message since the death of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October.

In the recording, Quiraishi said that despite what the US and other countries may have thought of as the end for the terrorist organization with the death of al-Baghdadi, “we are still here, and we are ready to start a ‘new stage’ – hitting Israeli targets.”

The message called on the operatives to begin targeting Jewish communities and markets, and to turn the conquered territories into fields of weapons and rocket experiments.

Furthermore, the message also called on all Muslims worldwide to thwart US President Donald Trump’s “peace plan,” and added that “The Muslims who live in Palestine… will be at the forefront of the fight against the Jews [and] foiling the ‘Deal of the Century.’“Today we have begun a new phase in our struggle with you. Our eyes now look towards Jerusalem.”