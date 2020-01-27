“The View” co-host Joy Behar seemed to compare a portion of the Holocaust experience with caged children at the U.S. southern border on Monday, but it didn’t go quite as she may have planned.

On Monday, the ABC show welcomed Holocaust survivor Millie Baran to honor Holocaust Memorial Day.

Millie appeared on the hit daytime TV show with her husband Miklh and their two adult daughters. During a discussion, Millie shared her personal story of surviving the Holocaust, which included an immigration to America after nearly a five-year wait.

Behar, of course, decided to ask Millie a very pointed question as to whether the Holocaust survivor believed that separating children from their parents at the border was the right thing to do.

“Millie,” she began, “we just heard in the video that you had to wait over four years before you could come into this country. … You know, some people are experiencing that right now in our country. They’re not letting people in [at the U.S.-Mexico border] and it’s just tragic to me and to you, I’m sure. Would you like to speak to that at all?”

Millie responded by saying that she empathized with the women and children at the border, and said that she couldn’t imagine being separated from her own family even for a short period of time.

“I realized,” she continued, “who doesn’t want to come to America? The best land in the world. The lucky ones who can come here, a land of opportunity, of freedom. To us, it was a dream to get here. Naturally, it was worth it to wait, because when we came here, I practically kissed the earth.”

Millie continued, however, pointing out the importance of immigrants to follow the United States’ immigration policy.

“[Immigration] was for us, a miracle, a miracle what happened,” she said. “And when we saw what happened with the people who wanted to come to America, naturally — it’s a land of laws. You cannot just come and want to come in, but I’m sure that the United States will find a way how to accommodate people who want freedom — who want a good life.”

