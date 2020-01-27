

Kobe Bryant with daughter Gianna

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

TMZ reported that everyone on board of the helicopter died, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The final moments before the fatal crash that killed nine people were captured on flight scanner.

From the Video: A Sikorsky S-76B Helicopter (N72EX) performing flight from Santa Ana KSNA was transitioning to the west of Van Nuys KVNY along the 101 Freeway in very marginal weather when suddenly crashed in the area of Calabasas.

All 9 on board have reportedly perished – the five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant and his daughter were passengers of that flight.

The post Kobe Bryant: Final Moments Before Fatal Crash Captured on Flight Scanner (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.