Liberal reporters could not stand to listen to GOP Senator Ted Cruz shred the corrupt and criminal Bidens so they kept interrupting him, but one reporter went too far.

Senator Ted Cruz on Monday spoke to the press after Trump’s lawyers went scorched earth on the Biden crime family on day two of their defense in the impeachment trial.

Pam Bondi and Eric Herschmann both exposed Hunter Biden and his pay-to-play schemes in Ukraine and China.

Ted Cruz went off on the Bidens as reporters clamored to defend Hunter and Joe.

CNN reporter and Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem became so flustered with Ted Cruz that he asked the Texas Senator if his children should be in prison.

Watch Ted Cruz shut down reporters as he goes on a 5-minute rant blasting the corrupt Bidens:

Ted Cruz just went beastmode shredding Hunter Biden and Joe and the journos went bonkers!!! LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ySrSZ936iO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2020

Here’s the shorter clip of the exchange where CNN’s Brian Karem asked Ted Cruz if his 9 and 11-year-old children should be put in prison:

“My children are 9 and 11. I’m sorry you want to throw a 9 and 11 year-old in prison,” Ted Cruz said.

A reporter just asked Ted Cruz if his 9 and 11 year old children should be in prison. Roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/SsLElEzwuO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 27, 2020

The post Liberal Reporter Goes Crazy on Ted Cruz For Exposing Biden Corruption, Asks if His 9 and 11-Year-Old Children Should be Put in Prison (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.