No one should have been surprised by the “bombshell” just now – a newspaper report based on anonymous sources about what John Bolton says in a coming book – because it “follows an old playbook,” explained talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday.

Politico said the newspaper report claimed Bolton in a coming book will say President Trump linked delivery of aid to Ukraine to an announcement about an investigation of the corruption of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden was the one getting $83,000 a month to be on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Joe Biden was the one who went on video and bragged about threatening Ukrainian officials with the loss of American aid if they didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at the company, Burisma.

TRENDING: Nadler uses old clip of GOP to support impeachment – and then this clip surfaced

Noted Rush Limbaugh, “Notice the timing of this leak. This book has been in the vetting process for two to three weeks now — and, by the way, do you know whose vetting it at the National Security Council?”

“If you write a book like this and you’re part of the Security Council, National Security Council apparatus, you have to submit this to the National Security Council for vetting before it can be send to the publisher. They have to clear it to make sure no national security secrets or violations are being written about and published. Alexander Vindman’s brother, Yevgeny Vindman, is the guy vetting Bolton’s book!”

Alexander Vindman is one of the Democrats’ pro-impeachment witnesses who told House committees that he didn’t like the policy President Trump established in dealing with Ukraine, because it didn’t follow the deep state’s advice and plans.

Continued Limbaugh, “Isn’t it just magical that on the very day after the Trump defense team decimates the House managers’ [impeachment] case, the very next day here comes this leak from the New York Times about what Trump told Bolton supposedly that he didn’t want to do? What remains amazing is the leak supposedly is that Trump told Bolton that he didn’t want to release any aid to Ukraine until Ukraine turned over him material related to investigations.

“So Trump supposedly tells Bolton that he doesn’t want to release aid. But he did. The aid got released. It was more than Ukraine thought they were gonna get, and it included Javelin missiles, and Trump got nothing for it. There was no investigation! So we’ve got Bolton here saying that Trump supposedly… The leak is Bolton[‘s] book says Trump told him that he didn’t want to release aid. The leak cannot be that Trump didn’t release aid because the aid was released!”

He went on, “The Democrats making this case have always tried to make criminal what they claim were Trump’s desires or Trump’s thoughts or what he really intended or hoped to do. And they have ignored the fact that all of these supposed criminal thoughts that Trump had never prevailed. Ukraine got their aid.”

He noted a podcast from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed, “You know, I think these House managers ought to stop focusing on a simple acquittal and they need to make tracks and they need to go at this on the offense, and thing that the Trump defense team needs to do is make it plain. Establish that it is perfectly legal for a president of the United States to investigate corruption in a foreign country that involves American citizens.”

Limbaugh said, “And I agree with Cruz.”

He explained that similar “surprises” have been launched by leftists from their playbook against the president’s agenda in the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and others.

He pointed out the other point of failure in the report: “We’re relying on the New York Times for accuracy when they have no claim to that anymore.”