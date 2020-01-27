One day after a bombshell claim that could damage President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial was reported, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he wants to see the evidence.

“I think what we have to do here is evaluate the manuscript,” Graham said in regards to a New York Times report that claimed former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a draft of his upcoming book that Trump held up U.S. military aid to Ukraine in 2019 to force Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

“I want to know what’s in the manuscript,” Graham added, according to The Hill.

The Times spoke with several people who said they saw what Bolton wrote. Bolton, a onetime U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly has distributed a draft of his book to some people and even provided a copy to the White House for a security vetting.

Graham said lawmakers, particularly those in the Senate which is hosting Trump’s impeachment trial on two charges, deserve to read what Bolton wrote.

“Apparently the White House has it, you can ask for it,” Graham said.

There is still no word on whether witnesses will be called in the trial. Democrats want to hear from Bolton and Republicans want to hear from Hunter Biden, who is facing corruption allegations related to several of his business dealings. His work for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president has raised eyebrows.

Graham said there would have to be a witness deal if anything from Bolton is introduced at the Senate trial.

“The White House said there was no direct evidence of communication, maybe this suggests that one person said there might be. What I’ve said all along is if you’re going to add to the record, we’re going to do it in a balanced way,” Graham said.

“If we add to the record, we’re going to call Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and all these other people.”