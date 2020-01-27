President Donald Trump’s defense team is set to begin day two of its three-day opening arguments at 1 p.m. ET Monday. You can watch a live feed of the proceedings below once it begins.

On Saturday, the president’s team began its presentation and immediately launched into its “six key facts” about the Democrats’ impeachment case that, they say, absolve Trump of wrongdoing. The team also accused lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of concealing the “potentially exculpatory” testimony of a major witness. The team’s defense was seen by at least one senator as a “kneecapping” of Schiff.

The Hill reported that, following Saturday’s presentation, at least two Democrats have indicated that they could vote for Trump’s acquittal.

Constitutional lawyer and frequent Trump critic Jonathan Turley praised the defense team’s efforts, calling them “powerful” and “brilliant.” And even CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said over the weekend that Republicans and the president are “winning” the impeachment case.

A new twist in the impeachment saga developed over the weekend as part of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book manuscript leaked to the media. The New York Times reported that Bolton’s book claims that Trump admitted that he wanted to continue freezing aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government investigated former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

The president has adamantly denied Bolton’s reported allegations. It is possible the president’s defense team could address the accusations during Monday’s presentation.

Democrats have long desired to have Bolton testify and reportedly have even discussed a witness swap to get the former NSA to share what he knows in exchange for having one of the Bidens testify. However, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) killed that idea last week.

Under the trial’s organization resolution, after the House impeachment managers wrapped up their case Friday, the president’s defense team has up to 24 hours over three days to present its side. The Trump team is scheduled to finish its opening arguments Tuesday.

After both sides have made their cases, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions to both the House managers and the president’s defense team.

Following the time for questions, the Senate will decide whether to seek more documents from the administration or call witnesses.

[embedded content]



www.youtube.com

