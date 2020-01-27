Home Celebrity Madonna Cancels 10th Show, in London: “I have injuries that have plagued…

Madonna has cancelled a performance of her “Madame X” show for the 10th time, in London scheduled for tonight. As I wrote over the weekend, inside sources warn that she may just cancel the rest of the tour, which has dates set for Paris after London. She is supposed to resume performances on Wednesday.

“I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show.

So I will keep going until I cannot.

As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening.

The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled.

Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows.

Thank you again for your understanding.”



