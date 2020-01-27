Several Arizona Republican leaders, including Sen. Martha McSally, addressed the 2020 State Committee of the Republican Party of Arizona meeting Saturday morning and used the opportunity to express their abhorrence toward the ongoing impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

McSally was originally slated to appear in person, but she was unable to leave Washington because of the ongoing trial. Instead, she sent a video message in which she criticized a trio of Democrats at the forefront of the impeachment effort: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

“They want to overturn the results of the 2016 election and keep President Trump off the ballot in 2020,” she said. “[Schiff] has such disdain for the American voters and our values that this is what they’re presenting.”

McSally also said watching the impeachment trial was “more painful than having major dental surgery without anesthesia.”

Another Arizona GOP leader, Rep. Debbie Lesko, also had strong words about the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

Lesko was named to the president’s defense team on Jan. 20, along with seven other members of Congress, in order “to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment,” according to a news release from the White House.

On Saturday, she addressed over 600 state committee members in Phoenix and explained how the impeachment trial highlights the hypocrisy of the Democratic leaders.

“I heard hours and hours of the Democrats talking about all of this ‘great evidence’ they had, all this ‘great stuff’ they had,” Lesko said. “It’s a total sham and full of BS. … I couldn’t even ask questions of witnesses — fact witnesses! They were so unfair, so corrupt in the House — the Democrats were.

“And then they have the gall, the audacity, to come over to the Senate and say, ‘Oh, the Senate is unfair. We demand more witnesses!’ The same witnesses they could’ve asked for in the House of Representatives and they chose not to? …

“Give me a break. … This whole thing is about grabbing power.”

Rep. David Schweikert told The Western Journal that his constituents have already “tuned out” the partisan tug-of-war happening in Washington.

“When the impeachment was beginning a couple of months ago, our phones in our office exploded,” Schweikert said. “This last week? Silence. Almost no calls.”

He concluded that Arizonans have already reached their own conclusions about the trial — one way or another.

“I think the public is way ahead of those of us in the elected office — even the media — having sort of dissected what’s really going on and moved on with their lives,” Schweikert said.

The Arizona GOP chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward, told The Western Journal during a news conference after the event that the state GOP “stands firmly with our president and the legitimate election of 2016.”

“The do-nothing-Democrats have put this sham impeachment, witch hunt on for way too long. It’s causing them damage,” Ward said. “We need to move the business of the country forward and stop the madness.”

Another leading Republican in the state also condemned the impeachment effort: Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, sent a letter to McSally and Arizona’s other senator, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, on Friday afternoon urging them to vote to acquit the president in order to stop the partisan “weaponization” of the impeachment process and the devaluation of the people’s power to vote.

“The Senate’s acceptance of this theory would reshape our government,” he wrote. “It would make any president subject to removal by impeachment when a sufficient majority of the legislative branch disagrees with the rationale for an exercise of executive authority.”

Instead, Brnovich argued that disputes with the president’s actions should be dealt with as the Founders intended — “namely, in the public square and at the ballot box in November.”

