Mayor Pete Buttigieg told a pro-life Democrat at Fox News Channel’s recent town hall meeting that she has no place in today’s Democratic Party.

Kristen Day, a 50-year-old member of Democrats For Life, asked if Mayor Pete would support more moderate language in the party platform to “ensure that the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s conservative news blast: the only way to get around the Big Tech censors on social media.

Mayor Pete, who professes to be a Christian, said he stood by the platform’s current language – which supports late-term abortions. (How anyone can be a Christian and support killing a baby on its birthday is beyond me).

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Ms. Day if she was satisfied with the mayor’s response. She replied that she was not.

TRENDING: Melania Trump dons strikingly beautiful outfits at G7, wows world leaders, their spouses and press

“The Democratic platform contains language that basically says that we don’t belong, we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it,” she said. “There’s nothing that says people who have different views on this issue should be included in the party.”

She referenced the 1996 party platform that included such language.

“Would you be open to language like that – that really did say our party is diverse and inclusive?”

The mayor replied coldly that he supports the position of his party “that this kind of medical care needs to be available to everyone.”

Kudos to Chris Wallace for asking one of the most important questions of the evening – should pro-life Democrats overlook the issue or go find another party?

“At the end of the day, this is what I believe,” the mayor said – referring to the party platform and his personal beliefs.

Town Hall’s Katie Pavlich summed up Mayor Pete’s position in a scathing Twitter post.

“Pete Buttigieg just told a pro-life, Democrat *woman* she has no place in today’s Democrat Party. All she asked for was a recognition there is diversity of thought on the issue and that it be put in the platform language. He said no and told her to deal with it,” she wrote.

I believe Ms. Day would feel much more at home in the Republican Party – where life is cherished and the unborn are provided refuge.

“Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” President Trump said last week at the March For Life. “Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life.”

In his historic address the president called out Democrats who blocked legislation that would have given medical care to babies who survive attempted abortions. He also rebuked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for stating that he would execute a baby after birth.

“When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation,” the president said.

But when Democrats see the image of a baby in the womb, they see tiny body parts that can be sold to the highest bidder on the black market.

The truth is there really is not a place for anyone who believes that life begins at conception in the radicalized party of Barack Obama and Pete Buttigieg.

The Democrats would rather embrace someone wearing blackface and a KKK robe before they would ever welcome a pro-lifer.