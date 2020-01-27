A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday released a statement on John Bolton’s book leak to the New York Times.

“The Leader did not have any advance notice,” McConnell’s spox said.

Of course McConnell didn’t have advance notice because Vindman’s twin brother likely leaked the contents of Bolton’s book and the NYT posted the story Sunday night in order to disrupt Trump’s defense team.

Anonymous sources conveniently leaked to the New York Times claiming former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book manuscript accused President Trump of tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigations.

Bolton’s team pushed back in a statement Sunday night and said, “It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted.”

Bolton on Monday also denied coordinating with the New York Times.

“Ambassador John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, and Javelin Literary categorically state that there was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, at online booksellers. Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation,” John Bolton’s aide Sarah Tinsley said in a statement posted to Twitter.

It is likely Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the NatSec Council who is in charge of reviewing book approvals at the NSC leaked Bolton’s book manuscript to the New York Times.

These leaks from the National Security Council to the New York Times don’t change the facts.

The Trump Administration released military aid to Ukraine THREE WEEKS EARLY — there was no delay whatsoever and the aid approved for Ukraine was for the following year so nothing was withheld.

Furthermore, there was never an announcement of investigation into the Bidens by the Ukrainians in order for them to receive US military aid.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow indicated Monday that the President’s lawyers would not directly address the Bolton drama because the defense will only focus on facts and publicly available evidence.

