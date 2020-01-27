Meadows, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress who was selected to serve on the president’s impeachment defense team, said yes when asked by Norah O’Donnell if Republican senators “face political repercussions” if they deviate from Trump.

“I mean listen, I don’t want to speak for my Senate colleagues. But there are always political repercussions for every vote you take,” Meadows said. “There is no vote that is higher profile than this.”

“I think this witness question is a very important one. Oftentimes, we’re asked over 50 percent of the American people want the us to call witness,” Stefanik told CBS. “That doesn’t just mean John Bolton. That means the whistleblower. That means Hunter Biden. And it really opens up challenges for the Democrats.”