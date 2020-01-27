Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) declined to say Monday if he would support having Hunter Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), or the intelligence officer whistleblower testify, even though he has said he is open to voting for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify before the impeachment trial.

Sen. Romney said Monday that it would be very “important” to hear former national security adviser John Bolton testify before the Senate impeachment trial. Leaks from Bolton’s upcoming book suggested that President Trump tied foreign assistance money to Ukraine to an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Romney told reporters Monday:

I think with the story that came out yesterday, it’s increasingly apparent it would be important to hear from John Bolton. I, of course, will make a final decision on witnesses after we’ve heard from not only the prosecution but also the defense. But I think at this stage, it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice.

However, in a comment to the Federalist, a Romney spokesperson declined to say if the Utah junior senator would back calls to have Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), or the intelligence officer whistleblower testify.

“Senator Romney has said all along that John Bolton may have relevant information and that he wants to hear from him. He will make a decision regarding witnesses after listening to the White House’s defense,” said Arielle Mueller, press secretary for Romney.

Sen. Romney said that the reports based on the incoming Bolton book that it is “very likely” other Republican senators would back him in supporting a motion to have Bolton testify before the Senate.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler said that the House impeachment managers do not have a case for convicting President Trump of obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency. She tweeted Monday: After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020 President Trump denied the reports and implied that the report served as a way for Bolton to sell his book. “I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.