Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist is one of the few writers working today with a real understanding of what the left has been trying to do to Trump and the country.

She was one of the first people in political media to see the Russia hoax for what it really was and to call out Democrats and the media for pushing it.

This weekend, she appeared on FOX News and made some excellent points about things that should be happening now.

First, she pointed out correctly, that the impeachment proceedings have been excessively boring. Watch:

Then she made a more important point. She talked about how Adam Schiff has repeatedly lied to the American people, with the help of the media, and has suffered no consequences. Watch:

Adam Schiff “lied about his relationship with the whistleblower. He lied about the transcript.” pic.twitter.com/iFjXyIiBPt — The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 27, 2020

This is a point she recently made at The Federalist:

Trump Is Right. Adam Schiff Has Not Paid For Damaging The Country With Years Of Lies When President Trump tweeted on Sunday that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was a “CORRUPT POLITICIAN” who “has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” the media and Democrats loudly protested, as they do, that this was a threat. “Schiff ‘has not paid the price’ for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat,” said a Washington Post headline. “Schiff, Calling Trump ‘Wrathful and Vindictive,’ Sees Tweet as a Threat” The New York Times headlined. “Trump makes ‘threat’ against Rep. Adam Schiff,” was the New York Daily News headline. “Adam Schiff: Trump Saying I Should Pay a Price Is ‘Intended to Be’ a Threat,” headlined The Daily Beast. “Trump tweet was ‘threat’ against Adam Schiff, Democrats say,” went the story in USA Today. What a ludicrous spin that Democrats and the media pushed in lockstep. When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Republicans would “pay a price” for not acquiescing to her demands regarding a Senate impeachment trial, none of these reporters or outlets claimed she was threatening them. What price, political or otherwise, has Schiff paid for falsely claiming for years that he had evidence that Trump was a traitor who had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election?

Schiff and his enablers need to be held accountable.

The American people deserve nothing less.

