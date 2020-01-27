Planters has put off its death of Mr. Peanut campaign, which might include their spoof Super Bowl ad, AdAge reported Monday.

The move was in recognition to the sensitivities of the tragic death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

“We are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” Planters representatives wrote in a statement Monday to AdAge.

Mr. Peanut died tragically and heroically in the Planters ad after jumping from a tree branch after a car wreck, the Super Bowl ad released ahead of the game showed. A follow-up Super Bowl ad was to show Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

The social media campaign was also put on hold by the company, which is working with VaynerMedia for its Super Bowl time slots pregame and in the third quarter.