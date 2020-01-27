The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is probing the discovery of alleged bathroom peephole videos posted on a pornography website.

According to the Independent, an NCIS special agent found the videos. Sailors, Marines, and even civilians are in the footage, and some of the military members’ identification patches are visible.

The videos, according to the report, show the unsuspected victims in various stages of undress. Officials believe some of the victims were posted to the USS Emory S Land, a submarine supply ship based in Guam.

The NCIS, according to the Independent, is reaching out to people who have been identified in the clips.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the videos, which have been taken off the pornography site.

It was reported last year, meanwhile, that reports of sexual assaults in the military jumped 13% in 2018 — although the problem was believed to be even larger than that.