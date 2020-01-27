A craft matching the description of the USS Nimitz UFO was spotted by a US Navy submarine hurtling at 550mph through the water in a previously unrevealed encounter, a former US Air Force intelligence expert has claimed.

The sighting of a ‘tic-tac’ craft by two US Navy fighter jets in 2004 has become one of the most famous UFO videos of all time.

The US Navy is still unable to explain the object, previously identifying it as an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

But Mike Turber, an intelligence expert who claims to have worked in the USAF, claims the craft was actually created by the US military.

He first made his bombshell comments on The Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo.

And in an exclusive chat with Daily Star Online, he suggested the craft is capable of hurtling at astonishing speeds in both the air and sea.

“There was a submarine situation – that report will probably come out further down the line,” he explained.

“It (the tic-tac object) was travelling at 550mph. As far as I know, it was a Los Angeles-class submarine.

“I believe it was around 2007 and 2008.

“It was kind of in passing when someone mentioned it – I thought it was just a torpedo.

“But, apparently not.”

Ever since the huge revelation of the Nimitz encounter in 2017, there has been an overwhelming sense among Navy witnesses and the general public that there is more footage that is yet to be disclosed.

This was finally confirmed earlier this month, with a US Navy spokesperson saying it is yet to be released as it has been classified “secret”.

Mike has previously told this site that this footage could be far clearer than the original one and at least 10 minutes long.

“It is very short in length and they don’t show the full flight of the aircraft targeting the object and then acquiring the object and then kicking on,” he said.

“They just seem to turn on instantly when the craft is in view and that’s just not how it works.

“FLIR is turned on and all the instrument is turned on once the plane launches so there is at least 10 minutes video of this encounter.”