Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was sworn into the Senate earlier this month, hit her colleague Mitt Romney, former GOP presidential nominee and sitting Republican senator from Utah, for his stance with regard to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In a viral tweet, Sen. Loeffler blasted Romney for wanting to “appease the left” over his support of impeachment witnesses, when, according to the senator, there is “no case for impeachment.”

“After [two] weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment,” Loeffler posted via social media on Monday.

“Sadly, my colleague [Senator Romney] wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the [Donald Trump] during their 15 minutes of fame,” she said.

The senator added, “The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”

As noted by The Hill, Romney said Monday that he’d like to hear from former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“It’s pretty fair to say John Bolton has relevant testimony,” the 2012 GOP presidential nominee said. “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

As highlighted by The Hill, “Loeffler and her husband donated to a pro-Romney super PAC in 2012, according to Open Secrets.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Bolton was criticized on Sunday over a report regarding the former national security advisor’s forthcoming book. Bolton reportedly claims Trump “directly tied financial assistance to Ukraine with Ukraine announcing an investigation into Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.”

“President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton,” The New York Times reported Sunday. “In recent days, some White House officials have described Mr. Bolton as a disgruntled former employee, and have said he took notes that he should have left behind when he departed the administration.”

Loeffler was appointed by Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to succeed Senator Johnny Isakson after the longtime Republican senator resigned due to health issues.

“The Georgia Republican, who chairs both the Veterans’ Affairs and Ethics committees, has Parkinson’s disease and has been recovering from a fall that took place in July,” reported Roll Call.

“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first. With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve,” Mr. Isakson said in a statement, according to the outlet. “It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state.”

“I look forward to continuing to help the people of Georgia in any way I can and also helping those who are working toward a cure for Parkinson’s,” the statement later added.