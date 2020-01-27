While a massive group of pro-life demonstrators made their way to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Life on Friday, they weren’t the only ones to take to the streets in defense of the unborn recently. This weekend saw multiple other local pro-life demonstrations all across the United States.

In Texas, the Austin American-Statesman reports that more than 5,000 activists showed up for the Texas Rally for Life in the Lone Star State’s capital city. “We’re here to support life,” marcher Carl Johnson told the newspaper. “When children are born, they change your life. I’m here because my life was changed through my kids. We’re here for peace. We’re here for love. We’re here to spread God’s love to everybody.” U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) spoke at the event and told RedState that “the promise for life is winning out over the message of despair and of death.”

In Louisiana, event organizers estimated that around 1,500 pro-lifers showed up to march for the unborn in Baton Rouge on Saturday, according to the The Advocate. “We have to speak up for the unborn children who have no voice,” marcher Ellie Ross told the newspaper. The event’s motto for this year was “Love life.”

Pro-lifers also took to the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, Saturday for a silent March for Life event, WBIR-TV reported, noting attendees’ support for abortion restrictions recently proposed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. “I pray daily that more and more bills will be passed until everyone stops,” marcher Lisa Privetts told the station.

In Minnesota, pro-lifers held a march ahead of the national one on Wednesday, scheduling it to coincide with the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. Minnesota Public Radio reported that “dozens” of state legislators addressed the pro-life event in St. Paul. “These are the legislators that stand in the gap for life,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told attendees. “We’re pro-life proud.”

In California, pro-lifers marched in downtown San Francisco in the 16th annual Walk for Life West Coast, the Associated Press reported. The story pointed out that while the group met with counterprotestors, there were no reports of violence. “Imagine if every one of you, when you leave here today, you go home and join with one other person, or more, and you do everything you can for the next year to end abortion,” speaker Ron Konopaski told the crowd, according to the National Catholic Register. “Just imagine. We could be here next year celebrating for the end of abortion. We would turn this city upside down.”

Pro-lifers also marched in Chicago’s seventh annual March for Life rally, WGN-TV reported, with one participant telling the station that abortion laws recently enacted in the state were “scary.” In June, the state’s governor signed a bill removing several of the state’s previous abortion restrictions.