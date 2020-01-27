House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a warning shot to Republican senators on Sunday: allow witnesses in the impeachment trial or “pay a price.”

“It’s about a fair trial. They take an oath to have a fair trial. We think that would include witnesses and documentation. The ball is now in their court, so either do that or pay a price,” warned Pelosi. How is this ‘threat’ different from what President Trump said about Adam Schiff? Leftie hypocrites, unite!

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi says Senate Republicans must let witnesses Testify or they will “Pay a Price”. pic.twitter.com/I0J7lwZRrn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 27, 2020

Last week Republican senators blocked nine amendments from Democrats requesting witnesses and documentation.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Saturday drafted motions to subpoena impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, ICIG Michael Atkinson, Eric Ciaramella, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden to testify.

“If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week,” Hawley said.

Politico reported that Hawley will also seek communications between the whistleblower (Eric Ciaramella) and Schiff’s staffers as well as ICIG Michael Atkinson’s testimony which is still under seal.

Schiff is still keeping Michael Atkinson’s testimony under seal because it will reveal Schiff’s staffers colluded with the whistleblower Eric Ciaramella before he filled out a whistleblower form.

Atkinson’s testimony will also reveal that Eric Ciaramella lied about his contact with Schiff’s office.

Rather than calling in Eric Ciaramella, Schiff, Atkinson and demand Atkinson’s testimony be released, RINO Senators such as Romney and Collins are focusing on former NatSec Advisor John Bolton.

Peculiar timing…

Shortly after Pelosi demanded more witnesses, anonymous sources leaked to the New York Times claiming former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book manuscript accused President Trump of tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigations.

President Trump on Monday said the House never asked Bolton to testify. “It is up to them, not up to the Senate!”

The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

