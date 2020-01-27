Just when you thought Pete Buttigieg could not do anything else to further alienate his minority and working-class support, the mayor from Indiana remembered the ill-fated basketball star Kobe Bryant on Sunday for his impressive work “on the field” and “off the field.”

Speaking with Chris Wallace during a Fox News town hall on Sunday, the presidential candidate was asked to give his thoughts on Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, which reportedly happened in a helicopter crash. Though Buttigieg had a rather poignant take on the basketball star’s death, his philosophical ruminations were unraveled by associating Bryant with the wrong sport.

“One of the things we ask our leaders to do is to make sense out of senseless events, your thoughts about the death of Kobe Bryant,” Wallace said to Buttigieg.

“It’s shocking, and I think we’re all still in shock about what happene,” Buttigieg responded. “And I think it’s a reminder that our lives are often touched by people we never even meet. There are millions of people, not just in Los Angeles, but around the world right now, mourning because they were inspired by what he did on the field, what he meant off the field.”

“It’s also, of course, such a tough human moment to think about, that he was spending time with his daughter,” Buttigieg added. “Her loss is unthinkable, as is that of everybody who was on that helicopter. And I think that all of America is united in mourning and sending our love and our thoughts, and of course, our prayers, to all of the families.”

I’m not a big sports guy, but unlike Pete Buttigieg, I do know that Kobe Bryant was in the NBA and that basketball is played on a court, not a “field.” pic.twitter.com/51FLgFk103 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 27, 2020

Obviously, Buttigieg probably just misspoke in the heat of the moment and never once believed Bryant played anything other than basketball. As noted by the Washington Examiner, Buttigieg used the word “court” when referencing Bryant’s career with reporters.

“I mean, obviously, on the court, what he did as an extraordinary athlete,” he said.

Immediately after the clip of Buttigieg’s mea culpa went viral, an onslaught of trollery erupted in the halls of social media, with many commentators noting that such a gaffe will further drive the narrative of him being out of touch with the common man.

“Congrats to Pete Buttigieg for being the first candidate ever to poll at -1% with black voters,” tweeted Jon Miller of The Blaze.

“I get that Buttigieg is a robot and maybe I’m reading way too much into this, but Kobe was an icon for all of us, and especially one for black Americans… the community he has largely disregarded. The fact that he thinks he played on a “field” should trigger some introspection,” tweeted Emma Vigeland of The Young Turks.

“I’m not touching the Kobe thing with a ten-foot pole but in fact Pete Buttigieg has never been more human or relatable than when insisting – twice! in a row! – that basketball is played on ‘the field,’” tweeted author Sady Doyle.

“My God, this is especially embarrassing because basketball is like a *required* part of living in Indiana. (Also a helluva way to attract that black vote, showing your absolute ignorance for a figure like Kobe Bryant,” tweeted Serenity Now.