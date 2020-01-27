Here is your weekly reminder—-

Let’s be clear.

There is only one reason Democrats want the anti-Trump CIA leaker to remain anonymous.

They know the more you learn about Ciaramella the more they lose.

CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint on August 12 over President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky where the two discussed ferreting out corruption. This included talk on investigating the Biden crime family. Ciaramella was not on the call. He just heard about it and his report was filled with inaccuracies.

** The so-called “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella is a Democrat who had a “professional” tie to a 2020 Democrat.

** Ciaramella coordinated and took guidance from Adam Schiff’s staff and Schiff lied about it.

** Schiff’s staff recommended attorneys for the so called “whistleblower.”

** Ciaramella was kicked out of the White House for leaking negative stories about Donald Trump in 2017.

** Trump-hater Ciaramella was behind the fake story that Putin told Trump to fire Comey — a COMPLETE FAKE NEWS STORY from 2017!

** Ciaramella’s attorneys worked for James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and donated to Joe Biden.

** An attorney for Ciaramella is a member of the #Resistance.

** Ciaramella worked with Joe Biden in the executive branch when he was Vice President.

** Ciaramella had no problem with the Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s million dollar pay-for-play scandal with Ukraine.

** Ciaramella traveled with Joe Biden to the Ukraine.

** Ciaramella worked with DNC operative Alexandra Chalupa in the creation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

** A former associate of James Clapper, Charles McCullough, assisted Ciaramella with his complaint against Trump.

** And Adam Schiff’s aides, Abigail Grace and Sean Misko worked with Ciaramella in the White House.

** Eric Ciaramella was a guest of Joe Biden to a luncheon with the Italian Prime Minister in 2016.

** And as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today Eric Ciaramella hosted the White House meeting in January 2016 when Ukrainian officials were told to get rid of the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma.

This is why Adam Schiff does not want Eric Ciaramella’s name mentioned during the public testimony this week.

They know it will blow their sham investigation.

But the minute the Trump impeachment is over Eric Ciaramella will make the rounds on the talk shows, land a massive book deal and be the toast of the DC elites.

Look out John Bolton! He’s coming after you.

They’re not fooling anybody.

The post REMINDER: Democrats Want to Keep CIA ‘Whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella Anonymous Til After Impeachment – Then He’ll Be the Toast of DC, Do All the Talk Shows and Land a HUGE Book Deal appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.