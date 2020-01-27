The timing of the leaks of excerpts from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book is all political and should not influence senators to seek his testimony in the impeachment trial, Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment team, told Newsmax TV on Monday.

“We haven’t even seen this draft book,” Lesko told Monday’s “American Agenda.” “And so to leak it out at this timing, it’s all political. In fact, this whole thing is political, it has nothing to do with the truth. It has nothing to do with the Ukrainian call.”

“I certainly would advise these senators not to call more witnesses,” she added, even if there is intensified pressure to do so, because the House had the opportunity to call these witnesses, subpoena them if necessary.

But Lesko insisted the House chose not to pursue more witnesses and instead rushed through the process.

She reiterated the House should not call foul now, because “it was the House’s job to prove the case. They’re the ones who are supposed to call the witnesses.”

Lesko said impeachment “has been a totally unfair process,” and the trial should end this week, because the “House didn’t even come close to proving its case.”

She added, the entire episode “is a political hit job to influence the 2020 election and that’s all this is,” emphasizing, “the president did nothing wrong and certainly nothing impeachable.”

