Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, is planning to announce a run for the Senate, multiple sources tell Politico, challenging appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and, the news site says, complicating Republicans’ path to retaining a battleground Senate seat.

Collins and Loeffler will be running to complete the unfinished term of Johnny Isakson, who left off late last year over health issues.

According to Politico, the November contest will be structured as an all-party one, which is to say the to two challengers will compete in a January runoff should no single candidate command in excess of 50% of the vote.

Though an announcement is said to be coming soon, according to Politico, Collins’ office had no comment on the reports.

Collins, House Judiciary Committee ranking member, has represented Georgia’s 9th Congressional District since 2013 and was in the Georgia House of Representatives before that.