As the British royal family faces intense media scrutiny, Prince Andrew is reportedly being “uncooperative” with investigators regarding his relationship with convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Since Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell late last year, the FBI and other law agencies have been seeking to interview the Duke of York, but he has been largely unresponsive.

“U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman told reporters Monday that federal prosecutors have not heard back from Andrew,” reports Fox Business. “Despite their request to interview him, the duke has’provided zero cooperation’ in their efforts, Berman said, at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion.”

Berman added that Epstein “couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward.”

The news of Prince Andrew’s lack of cooperation directly contradicts his past statements indicating he would cooperate with investigators following Epstein’s death. This past November, the Duke of York even announced he would be stepping back from his public duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work,” he continued. “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in a 2015 lawsuit that Epstein recruited her to have sex with his powerful friends when she was just 15 years old, alleging that one of her sexual encounters with Prince Andrew occurred when she was just 17. Though a photograph she provided shows the British royal with his arm around her waist at the time, it’s not clear if the meeting was a brief encounter. Prince Andrew has denied all the charges against him.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” said Andrew in a public interview that media experts agree was disastrous. “I stayed with him and that’s [something] I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.”

“I have absolutely no memory of that photograph,” the prince insisted. “I’m afraid to say that I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested.”

During the interview on the BBC, Prince Andrew did himself no favors when he blamed his friendship with Epstein on his “honor.”

“The problem was the fact that once he had been convicted I stayed with him,” the Duke of York said. “That’s the bit I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that.”

Prince Andrew went on to describe Epstein’s home as a “convenient place to stay” despite Epstein being a convicted sex offender.

Virginia has since called Prince Andrew a “liar” while demanding he come clean with the truth. “He knows what happened; I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth,” Virginia told the BBC in an interview.

Andrew’s former protection officer, however, recently told The Mirror that he predicts the Duke of York will face absolutely nothing over his involvement with Epstein.

“Even if the FBI request information from the Royal Protection Command, they will get a big fat no,” Paul Page told the outlet. “They’re not going to get any documentation from the British police in terms of Prince Andrew’s movements or anything else.”