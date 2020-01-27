A notorious Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist has been arrested in Florida and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification, having reportedly emailed social security numbers to media and law enforcement, The New York Times reported.

According to The Times, Wolfgang Halbig, of Sorrento, Florida, was arrested after a complaint filed by Leonard Pozner, whose son Noah, 6, died in the shooting. The arrest affidavit said that Halbig emailed Pozner’s Social Security number, date of birth and other information to various parties, including “multiple different law enforcement agencies and news stations.”

“We are gratified that prolific Sandy Hook hoaxer and serial harasser of the families of victims Wolfgang Halbig has been arrested,” Pozner said. “He has used my most personal and private details to incentivize and enable other hoaxers and conspiracy theorists to hunt, abuse, and terrorize myself and my family.

“We have a long way to go, but this is a positive step in the right direction,” Pozner added in The Times.

Halbig, a former Infowars contributor, was released on a $5,000 cash bond before a late February court appearance and he faces a maximum of one year in prison if convicted.

Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, was the scene of the notorious mass shooting of 20 first graders and educators Dec. 14, 2012.

Halbig, 73, was involved in the conspiracy theory that the shooting was a government hoax aimed at facilitating gun control during the Obama administration.