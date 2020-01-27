A hacker group based in Saudi Arabia disrupted social media accounts of several NFL teams during Super Bowl week, including the big game opponents the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, The Hill reported.

As many as 15 teams were hacked by OurMine, which had its Twitter rights suspended Monday. The group based in Saudi Arabia hacks social media accounts in an effort to advertise their commercial services.

The hackers tweeted “hi, we’re back” and “we are here to show people that everything is hackable,” according to The Hill.

The hack attacked Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, per the report.

Among the teams reported to have been hacked:

Chiefs

49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

NFL’s official Twitter account

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts,” a Twitter official told The Hill. “We are currently investigating the situation.”

Previously, OurMine as taken credit for hacking Twitter accounts of actor Will Smith and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, according to the report.