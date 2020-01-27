Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday on MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) was losing control over the Republican senators who seem more willing to vote to hear the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Schumer said, “There is no question we’re making good progress here, and we’re a lot better off today than we were yesterday with the Bolton revelation. You know, when you hear two people with diametrically opposed stories, and one is willing to swear under oath, it’s true, and the other who denies is not willing to swear under oath and is trying to shut the guy up who is willing to swear, who do you think is right? And I think our Republican senators are sort of realizing that. So we’re doing better and better.”

He continued, “Every day there seems to be new revelations. In a certain sense, it’s a little like Watergate. Things keep dripping out, drip, drip, drip. And the truth comes out, and the Republicans and the president lose ground.”

He added, “The fact that Senator Toomey today who had not said a thing about witnesses was talking about witnesses. The fact when they came out of their lunch, usually they’re all united, and we’re going to move forward, and this witness and document thing is bull. All McConnell could say to them is keep your powder dry because he knew he was losing ground. When you’re around here, you pick up all the signals — at least today things are moving in our direction.”

