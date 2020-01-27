HISTORIC PRESIDENCY!

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters are lined up 24 hours early to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The protesters started lining up 48 hours early in New Jersey!

Via Jack Posobiec.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1221802899614982150

First Daughter-in-law Lara Trump broke the news on Monday that 175,000 TICKETS WERE REQUESTED to see President Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

This line is 24 hours before the start of the rally!

The Trump crowd camping out overnight in Wildwood is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/uXxHy5Pe29 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

There are atleast a thousand Trump supporters lined up 24 hours early!

WOW!

They’re moving the line for the Trump rally tomorrow to the Wildwood Convention Center and people are settling in with their beach chairs and coolers. Nothing Wildwood hasn’t seen before. #TrumpinWildwood pic.twitter.com/MF03snpwOw — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) January 27, 2020

