The Trump administration can move forward with a rule to make it harder for immigrants who rely on public assistance to gain legal status while a court challenge plays out, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The high court’s order lifts a nationwide injunction imposed by a federal judge in New York and upheld the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 along ideological lines to let the administration move forward with the proposal.

The rule, from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), would make it easier for immigration officials to deny entry or legal status to people likely to rely on public assistance.

Under current regulations, the criteria for deciding if an immigrant would become a public charge is whether they are likely to rely on certain cash benefits. The new rule would expand that, defining public charge as someone who relies on cash and non-cash benefits like housing or food assistance for more than 12 months in a three-year period.

