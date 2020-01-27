Yesterday afternoon the New York Post published Ebony Bowden story’s “FBI reviewing claims Ilhan Omar married her brother.” The Daily Mail quickly followed up with Lauren Fruen’s “FBI is looking into claims Ilhan Omar married her brother and ‘will share their findings with ICE.’”

Both of these stories are based on David Steinberg’s Blaze article “Finally. The Feds — including ICE — appear to be investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar.” I noted David’s article upon its publication last week in the post “David Steinberg reports: The Omar investigations.”

Bowden’s New York Post article was highlighted by Xerta Shekh on Facebook for XS’s many Somali readers. Omar must be feeling the heat. Beginning at 5:18 a.m. yesterday, Omar’s enforcer unleashed a wave of threatening posts on Facebook. These posts are public, they are vulgar (“This fucker thought that I am playing games with him[, b]ut surely he will pay,” for example) and they are, in my opinion, criminal insofar as they are meant to terrorize their specific target and others who have seen them.

I originally introduced Omar’s enforcer to Power Line readers here this past March. I posted his Ohio mug shot here this past September.

Every aspect of this story remains a secret from readers who get their news from the Star Tribune and the rest of the Minnesota media. When it comes to Omar, readers are better served by the UK”s Daily Mail and the New York Post.

Yesterday night I was contacted by Somali friends and entrusted with information “in case anything happens.” They are of course afraid, as they are meant to be, but Omar should be afraid of them. They will not be intimidated into silence.

More to come…