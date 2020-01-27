Dear WND reader,

Last week, Americans were subjected to wall-to-wall media coverage of congressional Democrats’ pretend impeachment of President Donald Trump, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (aka “Pencil Neck”). From morning to late evening, day after day, they monotonously argued that Trump – who was chosen by the American electorate and, despite the unending coup against him, has become one of the most consequential and successful presidents of our lifetime – absolutely MUST be removed from office immediately. Waiting a few months until November’s election, they insist, would be dangerous!

Question: What are normal Americans to make of the never-ending attempts by bug-eyed crazies like Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and other “leaders” to overturn the constitutional election of a president by any means possible?

Remember, these are the same people whose own presidential candidates now take turns seeing who can be the most deranged, with Bernie Sanders insisting terrorists must be allowed to vote, Elizabeth Warren claiming she’ll fill her presidential Cabinet with “women and non-binary people,” Joe Biden continually unaware of what state he’s in, and all of them lying continually.

These are the same people who say a beautiful human child can be murdered right up to the very moment of birth – and if you disagree, you’re immoral and hate women.

These are the same people who want to shut down America’s oil, gas and coal industries, which would inevitably plunge the nation into depression – and if you disagree, you want to destroy the planet.

These are the same people who insist there are dozens of different genders and that women must allow men to use their locker rooms, bathrooms and showers and dominate their athletic competitions – and if you disagree, you’re a bigot.

These are the same people who want to eliminate America’s borders and dismantle her law enforcement agencies, while importing as many immigrants as possible from terror-hotbed countries into the U.S., and who insist on giving them all free cradle-to-grave health care – paid for by you. And if you disagree, you’re a racist.

So, why has today’s Democratic Party gone stark, raving mad?

Conservative analysts sometimes point to factors like these:

Hatred of Trump: Yes, they all loathe trump – and hate makes you think, say and do crazy things.

Toxic ideology: Yes, the “woke” identity-politics ideology that consumes today’s left is arrogant, contemptuous of history and religiously devoted to socialism – despite socialism’s stunning 100 percent failure rate, most recently in oil-rich Venezuela where inflation has been around 1 million percent and there’s no toilet paper.

Emotional thinking: Yes, multiple peer-reviewed studies confirm that liberals think more emotionally while conservatives think more logically in arriving at policy ideas.

Hatred of America: Yes, the same leftists who brand Trump and Republicans as racist and immoral tend also to feel the same way about their own nation – seeing America as a fundamentally racist, immoral country.

Youth indoctrination: Yes, today’s colleges and universities are, unfortunately, the most far-left, intolerant, totalitarian places in America.

However, there’s one factor that transcends all the others, which perfectly explains today’s growing madness – and shows what predictably happens when a society stubbornly rebels against God and His laws.

Read the following few sentences slowly, bearing in mind that this analysis, quoted from the Bible (Romans 1, where the Apostle Paul writes to new believers in Rome) is mocked by our society’s elites, who regard it as hateful, contemptible, bigoted, superstitious and dangerous:

“The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness, since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse. …

“Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.

“Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”

Think about Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and the other brazenly dishonest politicians – and think about those who champion abortion and virtual infanticide, as well as sexual anarchy and gender madness and “drag queen story hour” for innocent toddlers – and those who despise and defame America and teach our children the same – and those who want to flood our nation with unassimilable illegal aliens – in light of these words you just read: “God gave them over to a depraved mind. … They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity … envy, murder (abortion), deceit and malice … gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful … they invent ways of doing evil …”

Pretty good description, don’t you think?

This is exactly what happens when a society stubbornly and pridefully and continuously rebels against God and His laws of life and love: Eventually, God says: OK, have it your way. And see how that works out for you. The result is true full-brown madness, such as we see metastasizing in today’s Democratic Party.

(Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, the celebrated Russian author, dissident and gulag survivor, said famously at the end of his life, regarding the real reasons communism had destroyed so many millions of innocent lives throughout the 20th century: “Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.”)

So, that is WHAT has happened to many in today’s America. But WHY has it happened?

WHY have we allowed our colleges and universities to become Marxist indoctrination centers? WHY is abortion-on-demand still legal in America? WHY have the forces of the left been able to get away with continually lying to the American people about virtually everything, all in order to gain ever more power?

WHY have they not been held to account? That’s the big question.

The big culprit in all of this – largely responsible for the shameful downward transformation of America in our lifetime – is THE NEWS MEDIA. Today’s news media is largely a hoax. While pretending to be “objective, professional journalists,” most “mainstream” news people, in reality, are craven, unprincipled and utterly self-seeking propagandists for the Democratic Party.

With that in mind, consider that we are rapidly approaching a point of no return in our country this November. If one of the Democratic Party’s deranged and corrupt candidates – including Hillary Clinton, who could parachute into a deadlocked convention this summer – becomes president in a few months, say goodbye to America.

What can you do?

Jefferson was right when he wrote to Lafayette in 1823, “The only security of all is in a free press.”

I am asking you to please help WND – whose motto since 1997 has been “A Free Press for a Free People” – to continue, indeed to grow and expand, in its longtime and utterly genuine journalistic mission to report the truth, without fear or favor, every single day. Truth is exactly what America desperately needs right now.

WND is an unusual entity in the media world – it’s the oldest online Christian journalism organization in America – staffed by experienced professional journalists from all the major broadcast and print organizations, but who are also committed Christians (one key editor even spent years helping smuggle Bibles behind the Iron Curtain!). Others have left key news outfits like the Associated Press, CNN and MSNBC because those organizations were becoming more and more anti-Christian.

WND, or WorldNetDaily, has long been in the forefront of boldly reporting crucial issues – from the inner workings of the abortion industry to the largely unreported epidemic of voter fraud in America (almost always on the Democrats’ side) – from the growing outrageous attacks on religious freedom in America to Big Tech’s secret plans to swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.

But here’s the thing: Since online, independent news organizations like WND are now largely dependent on reader support instead of the major advertising that once supported online journalism (Google and Facebook having vacuumed up 90% of all digital advertising!), we very simply need your help.

Friends, WND cannot survive without you partnering with us. It’s as simple as that. If you help us, we will be able to boldly report, like no one else, on the gathering forces of anarchy, insanity and spiritual darkness that threaten to wash over our beloved republic. Let’s not let it happen! Won’t you join with us?

Whatever you can donate, just know that you are deeply appreciated by all of us at WND, just as, in turn, WND’s special brand of journalism is appreciated by millions of readers. Please help keep the flame of America’s free press alive.

Everything is riding on this November’s election. If the Democratic candidate wins, America will go dark for a very long time, if not forever. Great civilizations live and die, they don’t last forever – not if they continually violate the laws of God and common sense and economics and morality and the lessons of history. That, unfortunately, pretty well summarizes the platform of today’s Democratic Party.

What else can I say? If you value WorldNetDaily, help us.

WND is blessed with a large and loyal readership; millions of people have freely benefited from its tireless and courageous journalism for over two decades. Please consider helping us with the most generous donation you can manage.

2020 is here. The election is in less than in 10 months. This is a time for action – for all of us. Our adversaries are not holding back, and we need to not hold back either. I pray you will be inspired to join with us.

Thank you so much, and God bless you.

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower magazine

Author, “The Marketing of Evil,” “How Evil Works” and “The Snapping of the American Mind”