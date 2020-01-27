The late Daniel Patrick Moynihan said: “The social alienation among the black lower class is matched and probably enhanced, by a virulent form of anti-white feeling among portions of the large and prospering black middle class. It would be difficult to overestimate the degree to which young well educated blacks detest white America.” (“Benign Neglect,” January 1970)

I frequently say: “It’s not a Gordian knot that keeps so many blacks tied to the plantation of self-limitation and immiseration – it’s a pernicious form of an inculcated stenotopic mindset that constrains the person to being a prisoner of their own making.”

With these undeniable truths, I add that we witnessed two key purveyors of false messaging, during the commemorative celebrations for Martin Luther King Day (MLK). Bernice King, the daughter of the late Dr. King, was one who spewed ignorant hateful diatribes directed toward Americans who are white. (See: “Bernice King: Another Angry Black Stuck In The Past,” Mychal Massie, Jan. 21, 2020.)

The other example was Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who is the leading fundraiser for the 2021 New York mayoral race. On MLK day this 5-watt light bulb told whites: “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio. …” (“Brooklyn Leader Tells White People To Move Out Of New York City: Media Says Nothing,” Law Enforcement Today, Pat Droney, Jan. 22, 2020.)

Adams told white people: “New York City belongs to the people that was here and made New York City what it is.” If he was referencing the people responsible for raping, looting, burning, killing, stealing, gang-banging, drugs, destroying neighborhoods and making it unsafe to walk the streets after sundown in certain neighborhoods – then he’s correct in his foolish assertion that “[blacks] are the people that was [up in here] making New York City what it is today.” (Slang added for emphasis)

At the end of the day, the original inhabitants of New York were Indians (Native Americans in politically correct circles), and it was the steel and rail barons who built the city – not blacks. Additionally honest, hardworking American laborers built New York, which included but wasn’t limited to blacks. The Crips and the Bloods or the chuck-a-zu-lous or whatever gang name is prevalent today contributed only to the tearing down of New York.

Adams, just as King’s daughter Bernice did, launched into a crazed screed of hebephrenic hyperbole haters like them spin to reinvent what the late Dr. King really said. He continued by telling blacks: “You were here before Starbucks; you were here before the others came and decided they wanted to be part of this city.”

I’ll give him credit for that being true, but I insist he answer the question that since it’s true blacks were in New York before Starbucks, why didn’t blacks start coffee shops instead of speakeasies, numbers rackets, brothels and drug dens? You don’t get life in prison for selling coffee. I’m being only marginally sarcastic in making my point.

I submit that one reason Bernice King and Adams are manufacturing a revisionist narrative about Dr. King is the same reason their kind spin the lies about slavery. It’s the way Fabianism works. But the enemy of the establishment of Fabianist Democratic Socialistic America is facts and truth.

The Law Enforcement Today article also reported: “Adams referred to the so-called transplants as folks who [are] not only hijacking your apartment and displacing your living arrangements, they displace your conversation and say things that are important to you are no longer important. And they decide what’s important and what is not important.”

If you are illiterate, led-through-the-nose, easily convinced to hate sans a shred of rational thinking, that dog, as the saying goes, will hunt. But people who think for themselves, understand that the bad guys in the neighborhood they call home aren’t white outsiders – they’re the people who live in their building.

An honest person who isn’t afraid of the truth very quickly realizes that the truth by definition cannot be a lie, nor is truth designed to retard growth. It’s people like Bernice King and Adams who are the liars misleading people by fomenting discord based upon skin color. But that’s the go-to move for Fabianists.

Adams is unfit for mayor of New York because he is a “divisionist.” He practices the well-tested trick of dividing people based upon skin color. For Fabian Socialists, dividing people based upon skin color is the viscous substance that lubricates their extortion and guilt machine used to silence white Americans and vilify black Americans with whom they disagree.

Adams blamed whites for drug abuse and the gun violence in New York, falsely claiming that white people only care about guns and drugs when it affects white neighborhoods – to which I point out his conflicted stupidity. If as he claims blacks were there before the whites and that blacks built New York, wouldn’t it have made sense to protect the neighborhoods from guns, the numbers rackets, speakeasies and brothels?

It’s not white people destroying neighborhoods. People of means of every skin color are gentrifying rundown neighborhoods and in so doing creating vibrant bastions of economic improvement and increased property values.

Adams doesn’t want blacks to realize that, because it would threaten his ability to inculcate jealousy based upon fallacious constructs.