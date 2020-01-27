The Trump administration secured a crucial victory in the United States Supreme Court on Monday when the court ruled in favor of allowing the administration to proceed with denying green cards and citizenship to foreign nationals who receive welfare benefits from the American taxpayer.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported:

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) dictates that foreign nationals should not receive green cards if they are “likely at any time to become a public charge.” At issue in Monday’s case is the definition of “public charge.” In recent years, the term was defined as a person primarily dependent on a cash assistance program. The Trump administration promulgated a new rule in August 2019 that expands the definition to include those likely to use non-cash benefit programs like Medicaid, food stamps, or housing benefits for a period of months. The rule does not apply to humanitarian migrants like refugees or asylum-seekers.

The ruling lifts a nationwide injunction placed on imposed by Democrat-appointed Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge George Daniels.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the win by saying, “Today’s stay from the Supreme Court is a massive win for American taxpayers, American workers, and the American Constitution. This decision allows the government to implement regulations effectuating longstanding federal law that newcomers to this country must be financially self-sufficient and not a ‘public charge’ on our country and its citizens.”

Immigration reporter Neil Munro noted that this was a win for “Americans employees, whose wages are being suppressed, and housing costs are rising amid the business-backed inflow of roughly 1 million immigrant workers, consumers, and renters each year.”

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said in a statement:

“In a well-deserved blow to an activist judge in the Southern District of New York, today the Supreme Court lifted a nationwide injunction on President Trump’s common sense, long overdue ‘public charge’ rule, allowing it to go in effect during the course of litigation. This is a massive victory for the Trump administration, the American people, and most importantly, preserves the public interest component of an immigration system constantly under attack by special interest judges. The rule will correct expensive and politically-driven loopholes, and uphold the clearly expressed intent of Congress that immigrants to the United States be self-reliant. That means putting back in place screening criteria that identifies and selects prospective immigrants who will be less likely to depend on government programs and become public charges. The interest of the American people is best served when immigrants selected for admission into the United States can demonstrate they are capable of providing for themselves and their dependents. While lower court litigation continues, the rule takes effect immediately. Given that the arguments against public charge are meritless, it is likely this rule change is permanent.”

Far-left Democrats reacted in anger over the ruling.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote on Twitter: “This is shameful. America shouldn’t have a wealth test for admission. It’s a place where millions of people are descendants of immigrants who came w nothing & made a life. The American Dream isn’t a private club with a cover charge – it’s the possibility of remaking your future.”

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is currently one the Democrat front-runners seeking the party’s nomination in the presidential race, responded: “My father came to America at 17 without a nickel, speaking no English. He grew up to be the proudest American you ever saw. Trump’s policy is disgraceful. It is not what America is about. We will defeat him and end his demonization of immigrants and the poor.”

Far-left transgender activist Charlotte Clymer wrote: “America has just erected a paywall. This is astoundingly cruel.”

