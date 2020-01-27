The three main broadcast networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, all lost viewers during their coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment compared to the usual daytime programing lineup, the Washington Times reports.

The Nielsen ratings for Wednesday and Thursday show that three million fewer viewers watched the three networks’ impeachment coverage than watched the soap operas that aired during the day in the weeks before the trial started, according to AdWeek’s TVNewswer. The Media Research Center, a conservative content analysis group, described the coverage a “ratings disaster.”

MRC’s NewsBusters notes that CBS had the highest ratings on Wednesday with 1.52 million average viewers, while ABC had 1.29 million and NBC had 1.26 million. The combined number of average viewers fell from 5.1 million on Tuesday, to just over 4 million on Wednesday, and about 3.8 million on Thursday.

The average viewers for the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” has been between 3.7 and 3.15 million viewers this season. ABC’s “General Hospital” has averaged 2.15 million viewers this season, and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” has averaged 1.95 million viewers.