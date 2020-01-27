Some months ago I think I shared the mashup video of Trump superimposed on some kind of Turkish movie about Peshwa warriors or something. Anyway, it was good. But now someone has done it one better, with Trump taking on . . . Dean Wormer! (Just 1:30 long.)

Trump as head of Delta House is actually a lot more accurate than the people who did this parody may realize. And I expect his second inaugural parade might resemble the Animal House version, too, as he ramrods the Deep State lined up on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Incidentally, when I call up this clip on You Tube out here in California, I get a Bernie ad, which is great fun. Your mileage may vary.