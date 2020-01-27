Televangelist Paula White, who also serves as President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE‘s spiritual adviser, took to Twitter to clarify remarks she made in a sermon calling for “all satanic pregnancies to miscarry” after a portion of her address went viral and sparked backlash.

“I don’t normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context. I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood,” she tweeted on Sunday. “Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life, that is- any plans to hurt people.”

In a follow-up tweet, White also accused some critics of taking her remarks “out of context for political gain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!” she added.

That is- any plans to hurt people. Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying! — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) January 26, 2020

White sought to clarify her remarks after the liberal advocacy group Right Wing Watch resurfaced a clip of her sermon on Twitter that has racked up more than 8 million views in the past several days.

“We declare any strange winds — any strange winds that have been sent to hurt the church, sent to hurt this nation, sent against the president, sent against myself, sent against others — we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now,” she said in the sermon earlier this month.

“In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” she also prayed. “We declare that anything that has been conceived in satanic wombs will miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.”

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White takes authority over the marine kingdom, the animal kingdom, and all “satanic pregnancies” that seek to harm Trump or the church. pic.twitter.com/pmrJEIxCHk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 24, 2020

The viral criticism eventually prompted the phrase “satanic pregnancies” to trend on Twitter on Sunday among those who seemed to interpret White’s comments as literal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So Paula White wants everyone at @WhiteHouse to know she is praying for abortion,” tweeted Jennifer Gunter, an obstetrician and gynecologist who is also contributes to The New York Times.

James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-at-large of America magazine, also weighed in on the controversy on Twitter, saying “no one should ever pray for any woman to miscarry.”

“No one should ever pray for evil or harm to befall another person. Jesus asked us to pray for our persecutors, not to curse them. To love our neighbors as ourselves,” he also said, adding: “No pregnancies are satanic. Every child is a gift from God.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Updated at 10:02 a.m.