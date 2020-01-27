The United States embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was the target of a rocket attack overnight that officials are now blaming on an unruly “local militia,” potentially backed by Iran.

Fox News reports that missiles hit the embassy’s dining hall causing significant damage but no injuries, and all embassy staff are “accounted for.”

“The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat. So, we remain vigilant,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox.

An Iraqi official added later that the rockets were the work of an “unruly” mob that has been targeting American interests inside Iraq for some time, though their exact motivation in this attack remains unknown.

“The Embassy restaurant or canteen was damaged and burned. This is a very dangerous game by #PMF uncontrolled factions to galvanize the tense situation. It must stop,” Former Deputy Prime Minister Hoshyar Zebari Tweeted, referencing the Popular Mobilization Forces — an “Iran-backed militia” per Fox News.

The “dangerous game” Zebari referred to, of course, is the tension between Iran and the United States, which has been in a lull for several weeks, since Iran launched a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops. In the process, Iran downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing nearly 200 passengers and crew — a tragedy Iran later blamed on a faulty missile defense system and then on operator error.

The attacks, launched in retribution for a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani left two dozen American troops with “traumatic brain injuries,” but the injuries were never specified. Most of those affected have returned to work.

Since then, American interests in Iraq have been vigilant — on the lookout for signs that Iranian influence inside Iraq is again ramping up. At the time of his death, Soleimani was reportedly in Iraq looking to foment unrest against the fledgling Iraqi government and undermine American influence, orchestrating and funding milita groups disguised as “protesters.” Even though Soleimani is dead, U.S. officials believe his work is still being carried out.

“The attack comes just six days after three missiles struck near the embassy,” a Kurdistani news network noted. “Such rocket strikes have been semi-regular over the past few months amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran along with its Iraqi proxies.”

The U.S. embassy was targeted by one of these “protests” before Soleimani’s death, and the Trump Administration reported, just after Soleimani was killed, that he was planning futher violent attacks against U.S. embassies abroad.

Fox News reports that “anti-government” protests are ongoing, and that Iraqi officials have been “on edge” this week.

Baghdad, the outlet says “has been on edge after hundreds of anti-government protesters flooded the streets on Sunday, defying a powerful religious leader who recently withdrew his support from the popular movement.”

“Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds from Baghdad’s Khilani Square,” Fox News continued. “One protester was killed and six wounded after security forces fired live rounds in nearby Wathba Square later in the evening.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister condemned the attacks.

We deplore the continuation of these condemned and outlaw acts that weaken the state and undermine its sovereignty and the sanctity of diplomatic missions on its soil,” Abdul Mahdi he said. “We have commanded our forces to deploy, search, and investigate to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and to arrest those who fired these rockets so that they can be punished in court.”