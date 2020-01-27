In a tweet posted Sunday, White issued what she described as a rare response to critics, explaining that her comments were “clearly” taken out of context, being interpreted literally rather than figuratively. For more biblical context, White cited a New Testament reference to fighting a spiritual, rather than a physical battle.

“I don’t normally respond but clearly this has been taken out of context,” wrote White. “I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life. That is- any plans to hurt people.”

“Let’s be clear what is really going on … ,” she added, “this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain.” She closed out the two-tweet statement by declaring, “I will just keep praying!”

The New King James translation of Ephesians 6:12 reads: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

That is- any plans to hurt people. Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying! — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) January 26, 2020