

Vindman twins

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s identical twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the NatSec Council is in charge of reviewing book approvals, according to sources who spoke to Breitbart News.

Recall, Alexander Vindman, who leaked Trump’s call to the whistleblower because he disagreed with Trump’s foreign policy, showed up to testify in the House hearings against Trump in his uniform.

Vindman testified that his twin brother witnessed Trump officials move the transcript of Trump’s call to Zelensky to a top-secret server.

Barack Obama also used this same top-secret server to secure transcripts of his calls to foreign leaders and nobody cared. It’s only a scandal when Trump does it.

Breitbart reported that Yevgeny Vindman would have been in charge of the book manuscript submitted to the NatSec last month by former NatSec Advisor John Bolton.

A source close to the Trump administration informs Breitbart News that Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the National Security Council (NSC), is in charge of reviewing all publications by current and former NSC officials. The official added that Yevgeny Vindman could have seen former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s draft manuscript after it was submitted for prepublication review at the end of December. The review is a standard process that allows the NSC to review book manuscripts, op-eds, or any other material for any classified material to be eliminated before publication.

Anonymous sources conveniently leaked to the New York Times claiming former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book manuscript accused President Trump of tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigations.

Bolton’s team pushed back in a statement Sunday night and said, “It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted.”

Bolton on Monday also denied coordinating with the New York Times.

“Ambassador John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, and Javelin Literary categorically state that there was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, at online booksellers. Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation,” John Bolton’s aide Sarah Tinsley said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Why are the Vindmans still employed at the NatSec??

Why is Eric Ciaramella still working at the CIA?

