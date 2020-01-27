A newly viral video shows a group of New Yorkers lending a hand to help a woman who was pinned underneath a vehicle after she was struck.

What are the details?

The incident took place Sunday when a SUV struck a woman in the city’s Lower East Side.

The woman was trapped underneath the vehicle, and several people can be seen running toward her and forming a group to help lift the vehicle and free her. In the video, the group can be seen rocking and lifting the SUV, ultimately freeing the woman, as first responders arrived.

Colby Droscher, editor in chief of Viumbe, shared the video on Twitter, captioning it, “Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out.”

At the time of this writing, the video has received more than 105,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 19,000 times.

Droscher told the New York Post that the incident “happened so fast.”

“As I approached, there were big crowds forming all around the intersection,” he said. “All of a sudden, everyone ran to lift the car.”

He later shared a photo of the woman, who seemed to be in good enough spirits to be using her cellphone while New York City firefighters and police had also gathered.

He captioned the snap, “The woman is awake and on her phone.”

According to the outlet, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said it received a trauma call around 5:10 p.m. local time.

The unnamed woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At the time of this report Monday, WABC-TV said there was no public update on the woman’s condition.