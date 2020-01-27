Sen.(D-Mass.), who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, knocked a presentation by, a member of‘s legal team, calling it “nonsensical.”

“His characterization of the law simply is unsupported. He is a criminal law professor who stood in the well of the Senate and talked about how law never inquires into intent and that we should not be using the president’s intent as part of understanding impeachment,” Warren told reporters.

“Criminal law is all about intent. Mens rea is the heart of criminal law. That’s the very basis of it. So it makes his whole presentation just nonsensical. I truly could not follow it,” Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, continued.