A REPORTER for the Washington Post has been placed on “administrative leave” after she tweeted a link to a 2016 article detailing the 2003 rape case against Kobe Bryant just hours after his death.

The woman has claimed she received thousands of threats following the now-deleted tweets.

The tweet was overwhelmed by a majority negative backlashCredit: Twitter

Felicia Sonmez has been placed on leave by Washington Post bosses

The national politics reporter, Felicia Sonmez tweeted a link to a 2016 Daily Beast article on Sunday.

The story is headlined: Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession.

It details the 2003 rape case against Bryant, for which the charges against him were dropped and the case settled in a civil lawsuit.

That year, a 19-year-old woman alleged the basketball star raped her in a hotel room.

Bryant denied the charges but admitted to cheating on his wife and issued a statement acknowledging that although he believed the sex to be consensual, the 19-year-old hotel employee did not.

Sonmez shared the article just hours after it was revealed the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter had died in a helicopter crash along with seven others.

The journalist was inundated with comments and thousands of likes.

Sonmez later revealed she also received death threats.

In a follow-up to the original post she wrote: “Well, THAT was eye-opening.

“To the 10,000 people (literally) who have commented and emailed me with abuse and death threats, please take a moment and read the story – which was written 3+ years ago, and not by me.

“Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling.

“That folks are responding with rage and threats toward me (someone who didn’t even write the piece but found it well-reported) speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases”.

In another tweet, she added: “If your response to a news article is to resort to harassment and intimidation of journalists, you might want to consider that your behavior says more about you than the person you’re targeting”.

All tweets have since been deleted.

The majority of the backlash was overwhelmingly negative, with that hashtag #FireFeliciaSonmez trending.

Users banded together to brand the post “disgusting” and “irresponsible”.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Tracy Grant, managing editor of the Washington Post said: “National political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave while The Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated The Post newsroom’s social media policy.

“The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues”.

Following the allegations in 2003, Bryant issued an apology that read: “I want to apologize…I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman.

“No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case.

“Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did.

“After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter”.

And MSNBC anchor Alison Morris came under fire after she appeared to use a racial slur live on air.

The broadcaster is believed to have used the N-word when trying to say the name of Bryant’s team, The Lakers.

Describing Bryant’s sports personality, Morris said: “It seems like he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles ‘Nakers’, Los Angeles Lakers team.”

Charges against Bryant in 2003 were droppedCredit: Getty Images – Getty

The then 27-year-old admitted to cheating on his wife and issued an apology, but denied the sexual assaultCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Sonmez was overwhelmed with criticismCredit: Twitter

Users slammed the post as ‘disgusting’Credit: Twitter

Sonmez deleted the posts following an overwhelming backlash

Twitter users criticized her timingCredit: Twitter