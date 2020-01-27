Fox News anchor Bret Baier had to tell fellow anchor Chris Wallace on Monday to tone it down after Wallace got in a testy exchange with Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich over President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Wallace, who at least formally appears to have been a registered Democrat, took issue with comments that Pavlich made in comparing the Clinton impeachment trial to Trump’s impeachment trial.

“Get your facts straight!” Wallace yelled.

“Okay, okay, let’s tone it down here,” Baier responded.

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

BRET BAIER: I mean, there’s a lot of questions, Katie Pavlich, about how this happens, when it happens, who knows about the manuscript and how it gets out there.

KATIE PAVLICH: Well, the manuscript isn’t just at the [National Security Council], all the intelligence agencies also have to review it, which can take a very long time, so there’s no telling how long that review process could take. But I want to go back to the senators here, that we’ve been talking about for days now — who the Democrat managers are trying to convince to vote for witnesses. Senators like Susan Collins, for example, are weighing two things: Bringing witnesses, more information that they don’t have given the new news, but also maintaining the dignity and integrity of the Senate and the roll of the Senate. The Senate is not the House, the House did not come with a complete case, at every impeachment beforehand, the witnesses that had been called in the House before being brought to the Senate. So, there are questions here about the process and —

CHRIS WALLACE: That’s not true! That’s not true! They hadn’t all been called in the House, in the Clinton impeachment, they had been called by the independent counsel, they had not been called by the House.

PAVLICH: After an extensive Justice Department investigation, Chris.

WALLACE: I understand, but they weren’t called in the House, that’s just wrong, Katie.

PAVLICH: That is very different than the witnesses who were called in the investigation, before the articles were sent to the House. The Justice Department investigation, the grand jury material in the Clinton impeachment was handed to the House as part of the articles and given to the Senate. They were not given after the House voted for those articles, that is the difference. And the process here does matter.

…

WALLACE: I just want to pick up on this, because Katie, what you’re saying just isn’t true. The fact of the matter was the whistleblower information was given to the inspector general, who gave it to the Justice Department. The Justice Department decided not to investigate, and that is why it went to the House. So, to say that in the Clinton investigation that these people were interviewed by the House when they weren’t and to say …. it wasn’t done by the Justice Department because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation. Get your facts straight!

BAIER: Okay, okay, let’s tone it down here.

WALLACE: The point is that all of the information that the grand jury in the Clinton investigation and all of the witnesses that the House wanted to call, that the Justice Department called in the Clinton case, were done before the articles were voted on and put over to the Senate. That is not what has happened here. The House voted on incomplete information and gave it to the Senate and now they are saying that the Senate should call additional witnesses who’ve not been called before and who were not part of the House evidence.