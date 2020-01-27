Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed CNN analyst Brian Karem on Monday for suggesting that half of Cruz’s two small children should be in prison in response to Cruz highlighting the appearance of corruption in the case involving a corrupt Ukrainian gas company and Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“Hunter Biden got a job,” Karem said. “His dad was Vice President. If that’s a crime, shouldn’t half of your children be in prison?”

“My children are 9 and 11, I’m sorry you want to throw a 9-year-old in prison, but at this point my third grader plays basketball and softball at her school so stop playing the nasty Washington game,” Cruz responded.

“It’s not a nasty Washington game,” Karem responded.

“Attacking a 9-year-old?” Cruz responded.

